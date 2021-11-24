Baltimore County set to kick off Towson Winterfest 2021 with tree lighting ceremony

Baltimore County will hold a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 as part of Winterfest 2021, according to the Towson Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Located at Olympic Park, the ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Festivities include holiday performances, the tree lighting ceremony, hot chocolate, cookies, and Santa’s arrival by fire truck, according to the chamber’s website.
To accommodate the event, Allegheny Avenue from York Road to Washington Avenue will be closed to traffic from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the chamber’s website.
To learn more about this event or view the full schedule of Winterfest events, visit www.towsonchamber.com/winterfest.