Seventeen Baltimore County students named Carson Scholars

The Carson Scholars Fund has announced that 17 Baltimore County students were named as 2023 Carson Scholars.

The Carson Scholars Fund recognizes a select group of high-achieving students in grades 4 through 11 who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement with at least a 3.75 GPA and humanitarian qualities each year. The Baltimore County students were among 482 selected as Carson scholars this year, according to a news release.

Carson scholars receive a $1,000 college scholarship, a certificate of achievement, a medal and an invitation to a regional awards banquet.

In addition, 32 Baltimore County students have renewed their Carson Scholar status. The previous scholarship recipients have maintained high academic standards and a strong commitment to their communities, the release said.

The Baltimore County 2023 scholars are:

Seth Aguirre, Grade 5

Swostika Amgain, Grade 5

Akiva Bar Am, Grade 5

Emma Gutberlet, Grade 5

Lila Kumar, Grade 5

Brittany Lidard, Grade 5

Hailey Mychailyszyn, Grade 5

Kamila Sahibova, Grade 5

Kahori Walker Mason, Grade 5

Talia Greenstein, Grade 8

Ethan Weisberg, Grade 8

Olivia Bisson, Grade 11

Luis Cáceres‐Gutiérrez, Grade 11

Leah Cirrincione, Grade 11

Emma Park, Grade 11

Aarti Srinivas, Grade 11

Riya Mahale, Grade 11

The Baltimore County 2023 renewed scholars are:

Holden Dickerson, Grade 6

Jonathan Li, Grade 6

Emmaline Brooks, Grade 7

Zendra Guthrie, Grade 7

Mobolarin Oladele, Grade 7

Lyla Weiss, Grade 7

Nina Wiggins, Grade 7

Jeffrey Ackerman, Grade 8

Hiyam Awali, Grade 8

Sophia Kefi, Grade 8

Khaden Moyd, Grade 8

Catherine O’Connor, Grade 8

Anita Ogbeide, Grade 8

Athena Zhou, Grade 9

Bradley Nadolny, Grade 9

Maelan Altberger, Grade 10

Isabel Armstrong, Grade 10

Charlotte Bauermann, Grade 10

Isaac Garonzik, Grade 10

Andrew Weisman, Grade 10

Preston Averiyire, Grade 11

Claire Cabral, Grade 11

Emerson Davis, Grade 11

Mia DiAngelo, Grade 11

Denim Fisher, Grade 11

Annabelle Grenzer, Grade 11

Tegan Hakim, Grade 11

Reza Amanahu, Grade 12

Sadie Rosenfeld, Grade 12

Hannah Stoitchkov, Grade 12

Throughout April and May, Carson Scholars Awards banquets will be held throughout the country to honor all 2023 new and recognized scholars. Baltimore County scholars will be celebrated on April 30 at Martin’s West.

A complete list of 2023 new and recognized Carson scholars is on the Carson Scholars Fund website at carsonscholars.org.