Seventeen Baltimore County students named Carson Scholars

The Carson Scholars Fund has announced that 17 Baltimore County students were named as 2023 Carson Scholars.
The Carson Scholars Fund recognizes a select group of high-achieving students in grades 4 through 11 who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement with at least a 3.75 GPA and humanitarian qualities each year. The Baltimore County students were among 482 selected as Carson scholars this year, according to a news release.
Carson scholars receive a $1,000 college scholarship, a certificate of achievement, a medal and an invitation to a regional awards banquet.
In addition, 32 Baltimore County students have renewed their Carson Scholar status. The previous scholarship recipients have maintained high academic standards and a strong commitment to their communities, the release said.
The Baltimore County 2023 scholars are:
- Seth Aguirre, Grade 5
- Swostika Amgain, Grade 5
- Akiva Bar Am, Grade 5
- Emma Gutberlet, Grade 5
- Lila Kumar, Grade 5
- Brittany Lidard, Grade 5
- Hailey Mychailyszyn, Grade 5
- Kamila Sahibova, Grade 5
- Kahori Walker Mason, Grade 5
- Talia Greenstein, Grade 8
- Ethan Weisberg, Grade 8
- Olivia Bisson, Grade 11
- Luis Cáceres‐Gutiérrez, Grade 11
- Leah Cirrincione, Grade 11
- Emma Park, Grade 11
- Aarti Srinivas, Grade 11
- Riya Mahale, Grade 11
The Baltimore County 2023 renewed scholars are:
- Holden Dickerson, Grade 6
- Jonathan Li, Grade 6
- Emmaline Brooks, Grade 7
- Zendra Guthrie, Grade 7
- Mobolarin Oladele, Grade 7
- Lyla Weiss, Grade 7
- Nina Wiggins, Grade 7
- Jeffrey Ackerman, Grade 8
- Hiyam Awali, Grade 8
- Sophia Kefi, Grade 8
- Khaden Moyd, Grade 8
- Catherine O’Connor, Grade 8
- Anita Ogbeide, Grade 8
- Athena Zhou, Grade 9
- Bradley Nadolny, Grade 9
- Maelan Altberger, Grade 10
- Isabel Armstrong, Grade 10
- Charlotte Bauermann, Grade 10
- Isaac Garonzik, Grade 10
- Andrew Weisman, Grade 10
- Preston Averiyire, Grade 11
- Claire Cabral, Grade 11
- Emerson Davis, Grade 11
- Mia DiAngelo, Grade 11
- Denim Fisher, Grade 11
- Annabelle Grenzer, Grade 11
- Tegan Hakim, Grade 11
- Reza Amanahu, Grade 12
- Sadie Rosenfeld, Grade 12
- Hannah Stoitchkov, Grade 12
Throughout April and May, Carson Scholars Awards banquets will be held throughout the country to honor all 2023 new and recognized scholars. Baltimore County scholars will be celebrated on April 30 at Martin’s West.
A complete list of 2023 new and recognized Carson scholars is on the Carson Scholars Fund website at carsonscholars.org.