Maryland’s transportation department begins rehab of 10 bridges

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun a $39.8 million project to repair bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County.

The project will improve interstate highway safety and ride quality at the interchange by installing latex modified concrete overlays on the bridge decks and replacing existing concrete parapets and bridge deck overhangs, the department said in a news release.

The work will also include full-depth paving; repair of structural steel; replacement of bridge drain inlets, joints, concrete curbs and slope protection; upgrading traffic barriers; and other drainage upgrades.

The work will be performed on the following bridges:

1. I-95 Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North), crossing I-695;

2. I-695 Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North) crossing I-95 Ramp G (I-95 South to I-695 Outer Loop);

3. I-95 North crossing I-695 Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North) and Ramp G (I-95 South to I-695 Outer Loop);

4. I-95 South crossing Ramp I (I-95 North to I-695 Inner Loop);

5. I-95 South crossing I-695;

6. I-95 South crossing over Ramp C (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 North);

7. I-95 Ramp G (I-95 South to I-695 Outer Loop) crossing I-695;

8. I-95 North crossing I-695;

9. I-95 North and Ramp H (Ramp from I-95 North to I-695 Outer Loop) crossing Sulphur Spring Road; and

10. I-95 South and Ramp D (I-695 Outer Loop to I-95 South), crossing Sulphur Spring Road.

This work requires temporary lane and ramp closures that will take effect overnights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day, Sunday evenings to Friday mornings. Crews will use digital message boards, signs and barrels to direct and detour drivers safely through the work zone.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration contractor Wagman Heavy Civil Inc. of York, Pennsylvania, is performing the work, which is anticipated to be complete in summer 2025. Customers with questions about this project or other state-maintained roads in Baltimore County may call the department’s District 4 Office — Construction Division at 410-229-2300 or toll-free at 1-866-998-0367.