Cameron Davis wins Barnhart Invitational to lead Calvert Hall to victory; McDonogh girls win

Dulaney freshman Catherine Campbell finished second at the 39th annual Barnhart Invitational in a time of 19:16.7. (Craig Clary)

The Calvert Hall boys didn’t waste any time earning respect this cross country season as they dominated the 39th annual Barnhart Invitational with six runners placing in the top 14 in the race held Saturday at Dulaney High.

Calvert Hall finished with 29 points followed by Loyola Blakefield (81) and Towson (101).

The top Cardinal was junior Cameron Davis, who won by holding off Mount Saint Joseph’s Charlie Butler in the 5K race. Davis finished in 15:23.2 and Butler ran 15:26.9.

“Charlie is great, he always pushes me to my limit, so I love racing against him,” Davis said. “I knew racing Charlie if you win the race, you are going to have a great time. I decided to go for it in the last mile and it worked out.”

The pair have been battling back and forth in cross country and track since Davis’ freshman year.

“He is incredible,” Calvert Hall coach Scott Baker said of Davis. “He does everything that you can’t teach. He can race, he can hurdle ... and if you already have that, you can train them hard.”

Davis, the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association champion, was equally excited to see his teammates close behind.

“I think a lot of people think we are not as good as we are, so today was a chance to prove everyone wrong,” he said.

Coach Baker agreed.

“We didn’t sneak up on them in the race, but everyone ranked us either four or five in the state, so we had to come out and show people are wrong,” he said.

Calvert Hall junior Cameron Davis won the 39th annual Barnhart Invitational in a time of 15:23.2 to help the Cardinals capture the team championship. (Craig Clary)

Ryan Connelly (fourth, 16:04.5), sophomore Rei Rahsaan Nettey and senior De’Shawn Keller (seventh, 16:12.8) also placed in the top 10 for Calvert Hall.

Juniors Steven Gonzalez (12th, 16:24.1) and junior Cort Schroeder (14th, 16:33) rounded out the champions in the top 15.

Loyola Blakefield runners in the top 10 included Carter Bruns (sixth, 16:12.0) and Sean Wilson (10th, 16:19.5).

Towson’s lone finisher in the top 15 was junior Kieran Mischke (11th, 16:20.10).

Dulaney’s Tyler Dailey, who finished second last year in 16:02.2, was third this year with a sub-16 time of 15:53.2.

McDonogh girls win; Dulaney freshman runner-up

The McDonogh girls captured the Barnhart Invitational with 58 points.

They were followed by Towson (85) and Notre Dame Prep (88) in the 5K race won by Poolesville’s Daisy Dastrup (19:05.7).

Dulaney freshman Catherine Campbell was second in her first varsity invitational.

“I like to go out, but not too hard and I just make sure to get in a good spot in the beginning and then try to stay with the front pack as long as I can,” Campbell said.

Dulaney coach Emily Kachik, who taught at Cockeysville Middle School when Campbell attended, knew she would have a talented runner early on in her career.

“We’ve been waiting for her for three years to come up,” Krachik said.

The coach set a goal of Campbell running the first mile in under 6:10 and she ran 6:06.

“She is a super-talented athlete and she’s a really cool kid,” Krachik said. “She has a lot of confidence for her age and I hope that doesn’t change. She knows herself as a runner really well already, which is really cool for her age.”

Campbell’s time of 19:16.7 made an impression on Towson High coach Gil Stange.

“She will be a county champ,” he said.

Towson’s Isabel Aldana (ninth, 20:10.3) and Anna Wendt (13th, 20:30.6) were the only other Baltimore County runners in the top 15.

McDonogh was paced by senior Sophia Bredar (fifth, 19:54.3), junior Mary Gorski (seventh, 20:04.0) and sophomore Zewdi Tesfayohannes (15th, 20:34.1) in the top 15.

Chrissy Vourlos (17th, 20:38.9) and Allison Keffer (20th, 20:41.6) rounded out the top five for the Eagles.

McDonogh coach Bill Turner made sure his squad enjoyed the early-season meet after the Eagles finished second to Severna Park in the season opener.

“They are the returning league champions and they put in a lot of work and they have high expectations for themselves, but we are just trying to emphasize early on using these meets to just run and have fun,” Turner said. “They love running and I’m just trying to help nurture that.”

Team scores

Boys

1. Calvert Hall 29

2. Loyola Blakefield 81

3. Towson 101

4. Gonzaga 195

5. Poolesville 206

6. Crofton 219

7. Dulaney 223

8. Century 225

9. Broadneck 277

10. Mount Saint Joseph 282

Girls

1. McDonogh 58

2. Towson 85

3. Notre Dame Prep 88

4. Walter Johnson 109

5. Dulaney 159

6. Poolesville 176

7. Broadneck 222

8. Bryn Mawr 259

9. Mountain View 260

10. Mount de Sales

Individual results

Boys

1. Cameron Davis Calvert Hall 15:23.2

2. Charlie Butler Mount Saint Joseph 15:26.9

3. Tyler Dailey Dulaney 15:53.2

4. Ryan Connelly Calvert Hall 16:04.5

5. Rei Rahsaan Nettey Calvert Hall 16:05.9

6. Carter Bruns Loyola Blakefield 16:12.0

7. Da’Shawn Keller Calvert Hall 16:12.8

8. Andrew Brown John Carroll 16:15.2

9. Lucas Rohde Gonzaga 16:16.8

10. Sean Wilson Loyola Blakefield 16:19.5

11. Kieran Mischke Towson 16:20.9

12. Stephen Gonzalez Calvert Hall 16:24.1

13. Peyton Dill Century 16:32.2

14. Cort Schroder Calvert Hall 16:33.0

15. Andrew Rowan Loyola Blakefield 16:44.6

Girls

1. Daisy Dastrup Poolesville 19:05.7

2. Catherine Campbell Dulaney 19:16.7

3. Olivia Sobkowicz NDP 19:44.3

4. Gracyn Lambert Bryn Mawr 19:54.2

5. Sophia Bredar McDonogh 19:54.3

6. Mackenzie Raue Walter Johnson 19:55.1

7. Mary Gorsky McDonogh 20:04

8. Ella Swayne C. Milton Wright 20:04.0

9. Isabel Aldana Towson 20:10.3

10. Maya Ducker Northwood 20:14.7

11. Madeleine Simmons Walter Johnson 20:18.0

12. Grace Tate Mount de Sales 20:30.1

13. Anna Wendt Towson 20:30.6

14. Anna C. Bodmer Poolesville 20:31.5

15. Zewdi Tesfayohannes McDonogh 20:34.1