Casey Jackson, left, is joined by other Halethorpe residents William Carter and Mary Kokoski as they share their concerns over a development project in a 72-acre property adjacent to Halethorpe Elementary School, formerly owned by Sisters of the Good Shepherd, on Maple Avenue on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The project proposes a townhouse development of 196 units, a gas station/convenience store, and, among other things, a 116 unit hotel. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)