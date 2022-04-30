Maryland School for the Blind opens campus for its 1st annual See Beyond Festival

Three-year-old Elijah Kyzar of Baldwin wears a pair of low visibility simulator glasses during the See Beyond Festival at the Maryland School for the Blind on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Maryland School for the Blind (MSB) hosted its 1st annual See Beyond Festival on Saturday where members of the community got to connect with the blind experience. The goal was to show the public that low vision and blindness are differences, but not obstacles to living a whole life, the school said in a news release.

“People a lot of times will look at you with a cane or stare, and they have questions they want to ask,” said Faithful Reed, a student at MSB. “For them to come on here and see how we live and get educated is nice.”

The free event was open to the public and featured live music, games, sensory arts and crafts, a kid’s zone and a maker’s market with 50 vendors.

Sports was one way the festival tried to educate participants about the blind experience. People played soccer and baseball, as well as ran the track with eye shades on, which blinds the participants who are not visually impaired. The goal is for people to experience obstacles blind people deal with regularly while playing sports, said Timothy Taylor, MSB’s soccer coach.

“Seeing the athletes succeed, whether it is very small or large, because for them large success could be to kick the soccer ball in the goal,” Taylor said. “For us, it might not be that big of a deal, but for them, who might have never seen a soccer ball their entire life, to come out and kick that ball is something positive to see.”

During the previous year, MSB has had other events like the blind soccer camp, but unlike the previous events, this festival was specifically made to have the public experience how the students live and learn, Taylor said.

The event took over a year of planning with its 125 volunteers and MSB’s development department, said Josh Irzyk, director of education for MSB.

“This gives everyone the opportunity to get out in the public and learn about us,” Irzyk said. “I believe everyone deserves the chance to learn about us.”

MSB is a private, statewide resource center founded in 1853 that provides outreach, educational and residential programs to youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or have low vision, including those with multiple disabilities. The school serves about 1,300 students annually from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through on-campus and outreach programs, according to a news release.

“This school gave me the foundation that I needed to be successful,” said Lou Smith, a MSB alumnus. “The school gave me the foundation to function as a blind person, like knowing about Braille, independent living skills, music and other things.”

The school stands out because it gives blind students much needed access to educational resources, Reed said. For example, MSB offers technology courses that teaches blind students how to use word processing and spreadsheets, as well as teaches students how to set timers, make schedules, send email and search the web, said Travis Lawrence, a technology teacher of MSB.

“The big part of it is access,” Lawrence said. “It helps the public see anything is possible for the blind or impaired.”

MSB plans to bring the See Beyond Festival back next year, and MSB has a track meet on campus on May 10 that is open to the public. For more information on MSB, visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.