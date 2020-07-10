Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced that the 2020 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail will open on Friday, July 10, and will run through September 26. The 2020 Ice Cream Trail on-farm creameries include: Prigel Family Creamery (Baltimore), Nice Farms Creamery (Caroline), Kilby Cream (Cecil), South Mountain Creamery (Frederick), Rocky Point Creamery (Frederick), Broom’s Bloom Dairy (Harford), Keyes Creamery (Harford), Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard (Montgomery), Misty Meadow Farm Creamery (Washington), and Chesapeake Bay Farms (Worcester).