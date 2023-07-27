Aberdeen mom awarded Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library scholarship for library studies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Erin Ramos, of Aberdeen, is the first recipient of the Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library’s Charles Robinson Endowed Master of Library Science Memorial Scholarship.

The renewable scholarship supports one Maryland resident pursuing a master of library science or master of science in library science.

Ramos has worked in the circulation department at the Towson branch of Baltimore County Public Library for three years. She is pursuing a master’s of library science at the University of Maryland to become a librarian, while working full time, according to a news release.

“I am really grateful to the Foundation for this help, and to the library for the opportunities I’ve had,” said Ramos in the release. “As a single parent, I needed to find a job that could support me and my son, and the library really helped me with that.”

Ramos was hired at the Towson Library in March 2020, “two weeks before the pandemic shut everything down,” she said. “I thought for sure I would be let go.”

However, the library retained her through the shutdown.

“The library has opened a career path for me that I hadn’t thought of before, and I’m really excited to finish my master’s and become a librarian,” she said.

As an avid reader, Ramos stressed the importance of libraries and the role they play in today’s communities.

“Libraries are the only place in our society where people can just be,” said Ramos. “You don’t have to buy anything; you don’t have to have a ‘reason’ to be there. You can come, relax and get so many services for free, and it’s a safe place. We connect so many people to vital resources and help bridge the digital divide. You cannot accurately feel that divide until you work in a public library where many of our customers don’t have internet access, let alone a computer.”

The scholarship is named in memory of Charles Robinson, who was the director of the Baltimore County Public Library system for more than 30 years. For more information about the scholarship, visit Central Scholarship’s website.