Steve Ruark, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mount de Sales's Abbey Zalucki, left, Amanda Donovan, fourth from left, and Amanda Seidl, fifth from left, battle Bryn Mawr's Jordan Askew, second from left, Grace Greene, third from left, and Shannon Bittner, right, for a rebound on the Mount de Sales offensive end in the first half of a high school basketball game at Bryn Mawr School in Roland Park Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014.