The choreographed placement of the 200-pound shell into the water is directed by team coxswain Erica Mah, left, who calls out directions to ensure it goes safely into the water.

Maureen Rosenbloom, left, Kelly Fox and the rest of the women rowing with the Row Like a Mother group at the Baltimore Rowing Club, heft an eight-person shell named Federal Hill to the water to practice.

Follow the Row Like A Mother novice crew, made up of seven moms from Catonsville and two from Baltimore, who practiced on Friday, June 28 for a race against Capital Rowing Club on Saturday, June 29 at the Charm City Sprints.

Staff photos by Jon Sham