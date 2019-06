Mount de Sales' Allie Hynson, right, and Garrison Forest's Samantha Fiedler move toward the action during a game at Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville on Wednesday, April 9, 2014.

Allie Hynson, center (No. 8) slaps sticks with her Mount de Sales teammates as the team gets hyped up before playing Garrison Forest Wednesday, April 9, 2014 in Catonsville.

Mount de Sales senior and lacrosse player Allie Hynson missed her sophomore and junior years on the team due to tearing her ACL in two consecutive seasons. Healed, but still wearing a brace, Hynson is ready to close out her high school career with her team.

