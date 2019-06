Samen Boulos, bottom, of Centennial, tries to break free of the grasp Connor Strunk, of Mt. Hebron, at 152 pounds.

ick Keller, left, of Urbana continues to work against Shane Lowman, right, of Mount Saint Joseph in the 285 pound weight bout.

Centennial, Glenelg and Reservoir are among several teams participating in the annual Mount Mat Madness wrestling tournament at UMBC on Saturday, December 28, 2013.

Photos by Matt Hazlett