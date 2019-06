Tommy Bobo's work is shown at The Gallery of CCBC. CCBC is one of many local galleries showing artists from Artscape.

Children race during the Annual July 4th Kids' Games at Catonsville High School in Catonsville on Friday, July 4, 2014.

Join us as we look at the highlights of 2014 through the images captured by staff and freelance photographers of the Baltimore Sun Media Group for the Catonsville Times.