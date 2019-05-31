Liberty High School presents 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' [Pictures]
Pictures from the Wednesday, Nov. 14 dress rehearsal for Liberty High School's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at the school in Eldersburg. The school's drama club will hold seven performances of the production - Nov. 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 at 7 PM and Dec. 1 at 2 and 7 PM. For tickets and more information, visit the drama club's website.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
