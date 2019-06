Catonsville High sophomore Ken'yon Webb participates in a running back drill during a football practice on the school's field, Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Catonsville High junior Andrew Southwell catches a pass during a football practice at the school on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Students at Catonsville High School aspiring to make the football team practice on the school's field on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.

Staff photos by Jon Sham