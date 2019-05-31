Walk to School Day [Pictures]
Each yeah, thousands of schools across the country and around the world participate in International Walk to School Day. The event encourages students to use alternative modes of transportation -- whether it be walking, biking, riding a scooter or something else -- to get to and from school. This year, the Oct. 9 event came to Hillcrest Elementary in Catonsville for the first time.
Photos by Nate Pesce
