2018-19 Games of the Year: Craig Clary

As the sports reporter for Baltimore County and private school high school teams in the Catonsville, Arbutus, Towson and Hereford areas, Craig Clary witnessed a slew of compelling games and moments during the 2018-19 school year. In honor of some of those memorable events, he selected and ranked the top 10 sporting events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. After an opening day of Honorable Mentions, the countdown will continue with games 10 through 6 followed by one game a day until the Game of the Year is revealed.

(Craig Clary)