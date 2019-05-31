BCPL's Summer Reading Program [Pictures]
Pictures of young local readers at the Catonsville and Arbutus Branch libraries on Thursday, June 13. The Baltimore County Public Library system kicks off its summer reading program on Monday, June 17. This is the 27th year and the theme is "Dig Into Reading." Click here to read about the program in Catonsville or here to read about the program in Arbutus.
Photos by Brian Krista
