Catherine Bellis, who is 102 and has attended St. Timothy's since she was born, sits in a pew at the church's final service.

Crucifer Tommy Boyce walks through St. Timothy's in Catonsville at its final service at St. Timothy's on Sunday, June 30.

St. Timothy's Church of Baltimore County, which has had a presence in Catonsville for over a century, had its last service in their building on Ingleside Avenue Sunday, June 30.

Photos by Noah Scialom