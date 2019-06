Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Catonsville's Russ Kidd, center left, and Randallstown's Trevor Atelefack battle for possession.

Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Catonsville plays Randallstown in key county match-up at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015

Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group