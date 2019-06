Kit Valentine recalls stories about the development of the Catonsville Heritage Trails Short Line as his wife, Becky, listens.

Catonsville's official town crier doffs his hat to pay respects to Kit Valentine (seated, top right).

Catonsville Rails to Trails named a section of the Short Line Trail after Kit Valentine, a Catonsville resident with terminal cancer. Valentine spearheaded the development of the old rail line into a jogging/walking trail which wanders through Catonsville.

Photos by Phil Grout, Baltimore Sun Media Group