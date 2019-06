Resident Joseph Green, 18, paints vines on a pumpkin. The Lazarus Caucus in Catonsville created a piece of art representing the homeless residents at the Southwest Men's Emergency Shelter in Catonsville. The men all contributed their artistic touch to a canvas using acrylic paint.

The Lazarus Caucus in Catonsville created a massive piece of art representing the 110 homeless men who will stay at the Southwest Men's Emergency Shelter on Wednesday Sept. 18. This artwork will then travel throughout the community to be on display at local organizations.

Photos By Nate Pesce