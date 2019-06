Christopher Winslow / Courtesy Photo

Artists Christopher Winslow and Charlie Macsherry painted the gym walls to resemble stands full of people and added the shadows of cheerleaders performing. One of the "bystanders" is a familiar cartoon boy in glasses, red and white striped shirt and matching hat of the "Where's Waldo" fame. When the Good Shepherd residential treatment center was shut down last year, some artwork got left behind. Here's a look at the murals painted by Christopher Winslow and Charlie Macsherry.