Mary Ann Jung, left, performing as Queen Elizabeth I, dresses Catonsville residents Dennis Starr and Jerry Savage, right, in attire from the 16th Century at the Catonsville Senior Center.

Mary Ann Jung performs as Queen Elizabeth I at the Catonsville Senior Center on Tuesday, June 25. Jung will be performing as Amelia Earhart as part of the Chautauqua "Turning Points in History" series at CCBC Catonsville on July 5, 6 and 7.

Photos by Brian Krista