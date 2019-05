Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Cast members including third year student Tirrell Bethel, left, of Pikesville and second year student Lashay McMillan of Parkville spend extra time working on a fight scene during the rehearsal of Romeo & Juliet at Center for the Arts Theatre on the CCBC Catonsville campus on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. McMillan plays the role of Tybalt and Bethel plays the role of Mercutio.