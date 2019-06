Johnnycake Elementary School fourth-grader Zaire Bond portrays President Barack Obama during the school's "Grateful for the Greats" Black History Month program Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015 in Catonsville.

Johnnycake Elementary School fourth-graders Tanjai Aloen left, and Stephanie Davis, center, sing along to a song during the school's "Grateful for the Greats" Black History Month program Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015 in Catonsville.

To honor Black History Month, students in Grades 3 and 4 at Johnnycake Elementary School displayed their dramatic talents as they "became" African American leaders of the past and present, including Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, and President Barack Obama.

Steve Ruark/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos