Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Rhonda Chase, co-owner of You Scream Ice Cream of Catonsville, hands a cup of Italian ice to Julia Ptaszek,7, of Catonsville as Julia's mother, Malgoreta, and brother, Dominick, 3, look on. Chase and her husband, Phil, permanently closed their ice cream parlor on Frederick Rd. Sunday They opened their parlor in 2009 and were selected one of the top ice cream parlors in the region.