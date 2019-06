Charlestown resident M. Jeannette Hayes prays during a mass and benediction at Our Lady of Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, once the chapel for the Sulpician Fathers as the centerpiece of St. Charles College, a Catholic seminary, the Italian Renaissance-style chapel, is now the cultural hub and spiritual sanctuary for the Charlestown retirement community and serves as a parish to local residents, as well.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda