Catonsville's Evan Rhodes, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Daa'ron Williams.

Parkville's Tylor Knight, left, and Stephen Stokes, bottom, pressure Catonsville's Jamal Johnson, right.

Parkville and Catonsville compete during the football game at Catonsville High School in Catonsville on Friday, Oct. 31, 2014.

Staff Photos by Jen Rynda