Catonsville WR #3 Eldred Boria can't hang on to this pass after Hereford defender #1, Emmaunel Obu knocks the ball out of Boria's hands in the 2nd quarter. Catonsville hosted Hereford in season-ending football game. Hereford completes an unbeaten season, defeating Catonsville 42-6 Friday April 16, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)