Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park | PHOTOS
May 15, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
A fire in an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River roads took many fire companies to contain on Saturday afternoon. There was not much left of the structure located along the edge of Patapsco Valley State Park near Baltimore County's border with Howard County.
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park