xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park |...

Baltimore County Firefighters keep an eye on the smouldsering fire at an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road.
(Jeffrey F. Bill)

Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park | PHOTOS

May 15, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
A fire in an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River roads took many fire companies to contain on Saturday afternoon. There was not much left of the structure located along the edge of Patapsco Valley State Park near Baltimore County's border with Howard County.
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
A Baltimore County Firefighter walks on top of the ladder truck towards the smouldering fire at an abandon house on S. Hilltop and River Rd. along Patapsco Park.
A Baltimore County Firefighter walks on top of the ladder truck towards the smouldering fire at an abandon house on S. Hilltop and River Rd. along Patapsco Park. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
A fire in an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road left nothing but the chimney.
A fire in an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road left nothing but the chimney. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
A Baltimore County Firefighter walks on top of the ladder truck towards the smouldering fire at an abandon house on S. Hilltop and River Rd. along Patapsco Park.
A Baltimore County Firefighter walks on top of the ladder truck towards the smouldering fire at an abandon house on S. Hilltop and River Rd. along Patapsco Park. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
A fire in an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road left not much more than the chimney.
A fire in an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road left not much more than the chimney. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
A Baltimore County Firefighter walks on top of the ladder truck towards the smouldering fire at an abandon house on S. Hilltop and River Rd. along Patapsco Park.
A Baltimore County Firefighter walks on top of the ladder truck towards the smouldering fire at an abandon house on S. Hilltop and River Rd. along Patapsco Park. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Vacant building fire near Patapsco Valley State Park
Baltimore County Firefighters keep an eye on the smouldsering fire at an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road.
Baltimore County Firefighters keep an eye on the smouldsering fire at an abandoned house in a wooded area on S. Hilltop and River Road. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement