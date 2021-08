"Different Sisters" performs at the Lurman Woodland Theatre in Catonsville. Members of the group; (L to R) Mike Foreman, keys/vocal; twin sisters, Lindsay and Lauren Satterfield; Jim Groszer, bass/vocals; Bill Whitelock, drums; and Paul McKeown, guitar/vocals. Lurman Woodland Theatre is a unique outdoor music venue near Catonsville High School has continued to thrive during COVID. Saturday August 7, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)