Park View Residents get vaccinations | PHOTOS

Residents and staff members at Park View at Catonsville are receiving their final dose of the coronavirus vaccination today. Enterprise Community Development, the largest African American-led nonprofit affordable housing provider and its property management division, Enterprise Residential, have partnered with local pharmacies and the state health department to provide on-site vaccination clinics for residents of its affordable senior living communities, including Park View at Catonsville, according to a press release. Today, plans call for approximately 58 residents and four staff members will be vaccinated. Carol Gondeck, property manager at Park View at Catonsville, said it means a lot to her to help residents and staff receive their vaccinations. "I think it's very helpful. I'd rather be safe than sorry" said Joyce Better, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. “A lot of [residents] can’t even get out and a lot of them try to make arrangements with either the doctor or some other place and they get placed on the waiting list,” she said. “We have made something that is hard to get available for them, and they don’t even have to leave the building.” "It's quick and painless. Everyone should have it." Elaine Pasola, a resident of Park View of Catonsville.