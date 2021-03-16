xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Park View Residents get vaccinations | PHOTOS

Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, gives a vaccine to Joyce Better, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. She said "I think it's very helpful. I'd rather be safe than sorry." March 16, 2021
(Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Park View Residents get vaccinations | PHOTOS

Mar 16, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Residents and staff members at Park View at Catonsville are receiving their final dose of the coronavirus vaccination today. Enterprise Community Development, the largest African American-led nonprofit affordable housing provider and its property management division, Enterprise Residential, have partnered with local pharmacies and the state health department to provide on-site vaccination clinics for residents of its affordable senior living communities, including Park View at Catonsville, according to a press release. Today, plans call for approximately 58 residents and four staff members will be vaccinated. Carol Gondeck, property manager at Park View at Catonsville, said it means a lot to her to help residents and staff receive their vaccinations. "I think it's very helpful. I'd rather be safe than sorry" said Joyce Better, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. “A lot of [residents] can’t even get out and a lot of them try to make arrangements with either the doctor or some other place and they get placed on the waiting list,” she said. “We have made something that is hard to get available for them, and they don’t even have to leave the building.” "It's quick and painless. Everyone should have it." Elaine Pasola, a resident of Park View of Catonsville.
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, checks his paperwork during a vaccine distribution to residents of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, checks his paperwork during a vaccine distribution to residents of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, administers a vaccine to Elizabeth Clatchey, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, administers a vaccine to Elizabeth Clatchey, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, places a band-aid on an arm after administering a vaccine to a resident of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, places a band-aid on an arm after administering a vaccine to a resident of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, gives a vaccine to Joyce Better, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. She said "I think it's very helpful. I'd rather be safe than sorry." March 16, 2021
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, gives a vaccine to Joyce Better, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. She said "I think it's very helpful. I'd rather be safe than sorry." March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Elaine Pasola, left, a resident of Park View of Catonsville, closes her eyes as she receives a vaccine from Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens. She said of the shot "It's quick and painless. Everyone should have it." March 16, 2021
Elaine Pasola, left, a resident of Park View of Catonsville, closes her eyes as she receives a vaccine from Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens. She said of the shot "It's quick and painless. Everyone should have it." March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, administers a vaccine to Robert Baker, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, administers a vaccine to Robert Baker, a resident of Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Matilda DiVincenzo, who is 96, recieves a vaccine from Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, at Park View of Catonsville this afternoon. March 16, 2021
Matilda DiVincenzo, who is 96, recieves a vaccine from Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, at Park View of Catonsville this afternoon. March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Vaccines At Park View Of Catonsville
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, talks with resident Elaine Pasola before giving her a vaccine at Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021
Phil Chun, a pharmacist with Walgreens, talks with resident Elaine Pasola before giving her a vaccine at Park View of Catonsville. March 16, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement