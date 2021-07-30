Closures expected this weekend on I-695 near Catonsville, with beltway work continuing into next week

Construction-related closures are continuing this weekend, with work along the inner and outer loop of Interstate 695 between Route 40 and Route 144/Frederick Road near Catonsville.
The State Highway Administration recently began installing traffic-counting devices on the Baltimore Beltway in order to monitor traffic flow and volume.
This weekend, motorists can expect daytime and nighttime lane closures along I-695 through next Friday, according to a news release.
Beginning Sunday night, crews will work 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the inner and outer loop with single lane closures at 7 p.m. and double lane closures at 10 p.m. The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m.
From Monday through Friday, crews are permitted to work daily on the shoulders of the inner and outer loop, with single lane closures possible at any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The work is part of widening of this section of I-695, according to the SHA.