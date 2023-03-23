Temporary traffic pattern change on Security Boulevard to accommodate BGE work

A temporary traffic pattern change on eastbound Security Boulevard at Interstate 695 began Wednesday, the State Highway Administration said in a news release.

The temporary change is to accommodate a Baltimore Gas and Electric project on eastbound Security Boulevard between Belmont Avenue and the Security Square Mall entrance, to the southbound ramp of I-695. A BGE contractor will be performing preventative maintenance on electric transmission cables underneath eastbound Security Boulevard.

The right-turn lane to the ramp from eastbound Security Boulevard to southbound I-695 will be partially closed. The interchange ramp will remain open, but drivers will have shorter access to the ramp. All through lanes of eastbound Security Boulevard will remain open to traffic.

While the utility work is underway, the sidewalk along eastbound Security Boulevard in the work zone will be closed to pedestrians. Pedestrians will be able to cross over at the Security Square Mall entrance at the Belmont Avenue intersection, and proceed along the westbound sidewalk under I-695.

Pedestrians will also be able to cross over at the Whitehead Road intersection to cross back over to eastbound Security Boulevard.

Weather permitting, the work will be complete in late June.

Customers with questions can contact Elsa Arias at BGE, 240-583-7922; or email BGEProject@bge.com and refer to the “Electric Reliability Upgrade Project – Security Boulevard Spring 2023″ in the email subject line.