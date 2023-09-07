State Highway Administration to resurface section on I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) in Catonsville beginning Sunday evening

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project to resurface both directions of I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) between Wilkens Avenue and Southwestern Boulevard on Sunday.

Crews will work Sundays through Thursdays beginning with a single-lane closure at 8 p.m., followed by a double-lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day, according to a news release.

During ramp resurfacing, drivers will be guided through detours using the interchanges. The work includes milling (removing the existing layer of asphalt), patching, paving and restriping all lanes of I-695 in the project area, the release said.

Motorists are asked to reduce speeds approaching and while in active work zones and move over. The pavement improvement project should be complete by mid-November, weather permitting.

Drivers can get the latest real-time travel conditions on the State Highway Administration’s CHART website, chart.maryland.gov.