Catonsville’s Rooster & Hen relocating to Baltimore’s Cross Street Market

Rooster & Hen, a locally owned grocery store in Catonsville, is the final anchor tenant for Cross Street Market in Baltimore. The store will be a “market within a market” and take up more than 1,800 square feet, according to Cross Street officials.
Allison Smith, who co-owns the shop with husband Joe McRedmond, said she was excited to be moving the store to Baltimore, a city she said she loves because of how collaborative, hard working, creative and non-judgmental the people are.
“I know a lot of people hate on Baltimore, but I believe it’s the best city on earth,” Smith said.
The store on Frederick Road opened about three years ago and specializes in local, organic produce. Since then, it’s expanded its offerings to include flowers, live music and workshops.
An official from Caves Valley Partners, one of the firms developing Cross Street Market, called Rooster & Hen “the feather in the cap we have been seeking.”
Rooster & Hen will be located across from Ceremony Coffee and carry fresh produce, flowers, condiments, baking needs, snacks, pickles, frozen foods and house-made prepared foods.
“Federal Hill needs produce. So many people who live in that neighborhood have told us that there’s a lot of options for buying food, but not many options for buying whole fruits and vegetables,” Smith said.
The store’s new location will include a full kitchen and allow for pop-up vendors to sell food. Smith said she plans to teach cooking classes, too. It’s scheduled to open early this fall and the store in Catonsville is set to close in September, a statement from Cross Street Market said.
After the flooding in Ellicotty City and parts of southwestern Baltimore County last year, Smith and McRedmond opened their store to anyone who needed a place to “chill out” or grab a quick bite to eat.
“Every person in this community has been affected. Come in and let me feed you," Smith said at the time.
Smith, McRedmond and their three children intend to continue living in Oella, she said.