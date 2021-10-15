xml:space="preserve">
#8 Streetcar Path Mural | PHOTOS

Artist Katie McGehee (left) paints Berley Roberts, Sr., who operated the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville streetcar in 1952. Catonsville muralist Edward Williams (center) and Maureen Sweeney Smith, Catonsville Tails To Trails (right) discuss some areas of the mural needing refurbishing. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

#8 Streetcar Path Mural | PHOTOS

Oct 15, 2021
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
The north entrance to #8 Streetcar Path is located behind the 7-11 at Dutton and Edmondson. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
Artist Katie McGehee (left) paints Berley Roberts, Sr., who operated the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville streetcar in 1952. Catonsville muralist Edward Williams (center) and Maureen Sweeney Smith, Catonsville Tails To Trails (right) discuss some areas of the mural needing refurbishing. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
Artist Katie McGehee paints Berley Roberts, Sr., who operated the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville streetcar in 1952. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
Catonsville muralist Edward Williams (left) and artist Katie McGehee (right) mix paints. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
(Left to right) Maureen Sweeney Smith, Catonsville Tails To Trails, Muralist Edward Williams and Artist Katie McGehee. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
Artist Katie McGehee and Catonsville muralist Edward Williams discuss details of Berley Roberts, Sr., who operated the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville streetcar in 1952. Williams is responsible with refurbishing the mural and McGahee is adding the new elements (people) to the mural. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
#8 Streetcar Path Mural
