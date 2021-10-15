8 Streetcar Path Mural | PHOTOS

Artist Katie McGehee and Catonsville muralist Edward Williams discuss details of Berley Roberts, Sr., who operated the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville streetcar in 1952. Williams is responsible with refurbishing the mural and McGahee is adding the new elements (people) to the mural. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)