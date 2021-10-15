8 Streetcar Path Mural | PHOTOS

Artist Katie McGehee (left) paints Berley Roberts, Sr., who operated the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville streetcar in 1952. Catonsville muralist Edward Williams (center) and Maureen Sweeney Smith, Catonsville Tails To Trails (right) discuss some areas of the mural needing refurbishing. Catonsville Rails To Trails (CRTT) is refurbishing a mural on the #8 Streetcar Path. They have spent the last month hand-washing the over 16 foot mural, touching up the paint, and will be putting an anti-graffiti coating over it. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)