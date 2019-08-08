Two men charged in death of Elkridge man whose body was found in Patapsco State Park

Two men have been charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered in Patapsco State Park in mid June, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.
Renardo Giovanni Whitehead, 19, of Laurel, and Dion D’Angelo Boler, 26, of Columbia, are charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bail. Police said an autopsy showed the victim, Glenroy St. Aubyn Copeland, 27, was shot multiple times.
Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said investigators believe the murder was narcotics related, but said she did not know which drug specifically or the exact circumstances of the incident.
The gun used to murder Copeland of Elkridge was discovered in the park “days before” Copeland’s body was found, Peach said.
Copeland’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. June 16 when a woman was walking her dog near River and Thistle roads, police said. Forensics on the gun were able to tie it to Copeland’s murder, Peach said.
Peach said homicide investigations like this typically keepdetails under wraps until trial, but did say detectives did “a great deal of work doing interviews with different people in Mr. Copeland’s life” that helped lead them to Boler and Whitehad.
Both men charged have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 30.