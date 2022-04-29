Catonsville to host two upcoming music events: ‘Mini Mardi Gras’ celebration, Sun Scape Live Festival

Music lovers will be dancing in Catonsville all day long on May 14 as the town hosts two concert events.

A free “Mini Mardi Gras” celebration featuring live music by Rufus Roundtree & Da Bmore Brass Factory is scheduled for May 14 at Catonsville’s Lurman Woodland Theatre. The event is sponsored by Baltimore County and radio station WTMD-FM.

The show is part of WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes concert series, an event for families which brings together kids, parents and grandparents with live music they can all enjoy, according to a county news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with WTMD to bring the magic of live music to scenic Lurman Woodland Theatre in Catonsville,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in the release. “This festive show will provide a great opportunity for people across our region to enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment and experience this beautiful outdoor venue right in the heart of ‘Music City Maryland.’”

Admission for this concert is free, but advanced registration is required. Reservations are open now, and all information can be found at wtmd.org.

“We already have Christmas in July,” said Saturday Morning Tunes producer and host Sam Sessa. “Why not Mardi Gras May? We were thrilled when Baltimore County approached us about making this show free, and we can’t wait to throw a party in such a scenic outdoor space.”

The show will feature live New Orleans funk and jazz from Rufus Roundtree and Da Bmore Brass Factory, one of Baltimore’s best live bands. Rufus and other members of his band have performed with George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

Also on May 14 is the 2022 Sun Scape Live Festival, running from noon until 11 p.m. at State Fare and the Catonsville Square.

This event is sponsored by Music City Maryland Association and Sun Rider 9 Productions.

Ttwo festival stages will feature performances by Crack the Sky, The Kelly Bell Band, Jah Works, Phillip Michael Parsons, The Players Band, Sporatic Sunjam, Mallow Hill, The Dive Bombs, 3 Fifths and Good Men Doing Nothing. Bring a lawn chair and be ready to rock out on this event, according to the website promoting the event.

Food and beverage, including adult beverages for 21 and over, will be provided by State Fare, El Guapo, the Burger & Sausage Co. Food Truck and Franco’s Italian Bistro.

Tickets are general admission and are on sale. Early bird advanced tickets are $30. Advanced ticket sales end May 13; prices will rise to $40 and can only be purchased at the door with Cash, PayPal or Venmo. Children 12 and under are free.

A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the Children’s Home of Catonsville and the Ronald McDonald House. No outside coolers allowed.