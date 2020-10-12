Mural depicting slavery covered up at Catonsville Post Office after Mfume, state lawmakers call for its removal

The three-panel mural, painted on the walls of the post office by New Deal-era artist Avery Johnson, is one of at least 16 pieces of artwork in 12 states that an “artwork workgroup” of high-level U.S. Postal Service officials, including attorneys and the Postal Service’s federal preservation officer, have ordered to be covered, according to New York travel blogger Evan Kalish, who has chronicled doings at more than 10,000 post offices across 50 states on his blog Postlandia.