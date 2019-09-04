Fire at Loafers Bar and Grill in Catonsville still under investigation

The cause of an Aug. 30 fire at Loafers Bar and Grill on Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville remains under investigation, fire officials said Wednesday.
The three-alarm fire caused “significant damage” that investigators estimated could cost more than $1 million. Fire crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. on Aug. 30, shortly after a fire marshal from Howard County who happened to be in the area saw smoke from the restaurant and around the same time patrons were alerting employees to the smell of smoke.
Crews found “heavy fire" when they arrived, county officials said. An investigation found the fire started in an exterior wall of the building that surrounds a staircase. Investigators have not yet discovered a cause, officials said.
One volunteer firefighter and two career firefighters were transported to a hospital for heat exhaustion but have since been released. Fire crews rescued 15 goldfish while battling the fire, which have since been turned over to the owners of the restaurant, fire officials said.
The fire quickly grew while crews were on scene; officials called a second alarm at 4:12 p.m. and a third alarm at 4:49 p.m.