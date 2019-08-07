‘American Idol’ finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon of Catonsville to perform before Orioles game Saturday

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, who finished in the top six in the latest season of “American Idol,” is scheduled to perform at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday.
His performance is a part of the Birdland Summer Music Series: Saturday Roof Deck Sessions the Orioles are hosting this year. Harmon will perform around 5:45 p.m., before the game against the Astros, scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.
The show is expected to last about an hour. There will be roof deck drink specials served at the Budweiser Roof Deck in center field until the scheduled first pitch.
Harmon, a student at Towson University and Catonsville resident, started his music career singing in church.
Harmon was eliminated from the show in early May. He was one of three contestants who made it to the top 40 from the Baltimore area.
Tickets are available online.