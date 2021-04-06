xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Great Kids Farm | PHOTOS

The main building and two greenhouses are pictured at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Great Kids Farm | PHOTOS

Apr 06, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Great Kids Farm offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. It has 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals and is owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services.
Great Kids Farm
Laura Genello stands in one of two greenhouses. She is the farm to school specialist for Baltimore City Public Schools at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Laura Genello stands in one of two greenhouses. She is the farm to school specialist for Baltimore City Public Schools at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Turkeys and chickens are among the residents at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Turkeys and chickens are among the residents at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
A pasture where the animals can roam outside the barn at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
A pasture where the animals can roam outside the barn at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Several chickens are permanent residents at Great Kids Farm, including this rooster at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Several chickens are permanent residents at Great Kids Farm, including this rooster at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
One of several goats that live at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
One of several goats that live at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Several chickens are permanent residents at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Several chickens are permanent residents at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Laura Genello visits with some of the several goats that live in the barn. She is the farm to school specialist for Baltimore City Public Schools at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Laura Genello visits with some of the several goats that live in the barn. She is the farm to school specialist for Baltimore City Public Schools at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Three turkeys live at Great Kids Farm,including this male who struts his stuff when visitors are around at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Three turkeys live at Great Kids Farm,including this male who struts his stuff when visitors are around at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
James Koval, Farm Manager watering plants in one of two greenhouses at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
James Koval, Farm Manager watering plants in one of two greenhouses at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Behind the Kids Cafe there is an orchard with apple and pear trees at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Behind the Kids Cafe there is an orchard with apple and pear trees at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
It's not just education, Great Kids Frams in Catonsville, grows plants and donates to city community gardens, such as these bound for the city. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
It's not just education, Great Kids Frams in Catonsville, grows plants and donates to city community gardens, such as these bound for the city. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
The Barn and one of two greenhouses are pictured at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
The Barn and one of two greenhouses are pictured at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
The main building and two greenhouses are pictured at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
The main building and two greenhouses are pictured at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
The main building at Great Kids Farm looks over planting gardens on the property in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
The main building at Great Kids Farm looks over planting gardens on the property in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Nature hikes for younger students run through lower portion of the property, where they can learn about the surrounding environment at Great Kids farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Nature hikes for younger students run through lower portion of the property, where they can learn about the surrounding environment at Great Kids farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Students learn about the environment and test water quality of the stream on the property as part of the curriculum at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Students learn about the environment and test water quality of the stream on the property as part of the curriculum at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
Nature hikes for younger students run through lower portion of the property, where they can learn about the surrounding environment at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
Nature hikes for younger students run through lower portion of the property, where they can learn about the surrounding environment at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Great Kids Farm
The entrance to Great Kids farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child.
The entrance to Great Kids farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement