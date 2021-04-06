Great Kids Farm | PHOTOS

It's not just education, Great Kids Frams in Catonsville, grows plants and donates to city community gardens, such as these bound for the city. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)