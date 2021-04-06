Great Kids Farm | PHOTOS

Laura Genello visits with some of the several goats that live in the barn. She is the farm to school specialist for Baltimore City Public Schools at Great Kids Farm in Catonsville. With 33 acres of forests, fields, a stream, greenhouses, and a barn full of animals, Great Kids Farm (GKF) offers hands-on opportunities for students to connect farm and plate. Owned and operated by Baltimore City Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services, the farm supports the City Schools Blueprint for Success with education programs that reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)