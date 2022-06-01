Frederick Road Fridays returns

Frederick Road Fridays are back!

If you’re a Catonsville resident, you probably know what Frederick Road Fridays are but for those who don’t, Frederick Road Fridays are community festival days throughout the summer where a variety of performers come to play. Each Friday has a new performer and a new enjoyment to get out of it.

This is a free event packed with lots of fun, food, friends, drinks and more. The first concert of the season is Friday from 6-8 p.m., a special Heritage Concert showcasing local jazz group Eric Kennedy and Friends.

“It is not summer in Catonsville without Frederick Road Fridays and we are so happy to bring this live musical entertainment for the whole family back to The ‘Ville,” said Namita Kumar, executive director of the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce.

The Catonsville Chamber of Commerce started this free concert series in 2009 as a small event. Due to the popularity of the event over the years it has been moved to its current location at 15 Mellor Avenue. The event has been running for 11 years now.

It has grown from 300 people per concert to now 3,000 people on average. Technically, Frederick Road Fridays has never stopped but had to be online in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Now that restrictions are eased and vaccines are available, the Frederick Road Fridays committee members are excited to be back in person.

“The concerts will be like in the past, supporting the local community and the community loved local bands, but new food vendors will be added this year,” Kumar said.

She is one of the newest additions to the event committee. Caylin Hollobaugh has joined the chamber as its community events coordinator.

“A new administration in the chamber, the support of Frederick Road Fridays committee members and the board of directors, make us hopeful that we will have a successful Frederick Road Fridays like previous years, and we cannot wait to get started,” said Kumar.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by their favorite Catonsville restaurant to grab carry-out, then join the fun. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. The committee would like you to support the featured non-profit and civic organizations by purchasing beverages at the concerts, Kumar said.

Frederick Road Fridays does not allow dogs on the premises for health and safety reasons.

This event is sponsored by the Maryland Heritage Areas, Patapsco Valley Heritage Area, Catonsville Arts District and the Baltimore County Arts Guild.

The season ends on August 26. For a full schedule of performances, go to www.catonsville.org/frederick-road-fridays.