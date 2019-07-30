Southbound ramp to Frederick Road in Catonsville to close for 8 months

The southbond ramp from I-695 to Frederick Road (MD 144) in Catonsville is scheduled to close Monday, Aug. 5, at 9 p.m. and remain closed for eight months, State Highway Administration officials said Tuesday.
Motorists will be detoured one mile south to the Wilkens Avenue (MD 372) interchange, where they will be re-routed to I-695 going northbound where the ramp to Frederick Road will still be open.
Neither of the ramps from Frederick Road to I-695 will be closed during the detour, officials said.
Weather permitting, officials said the ramp will re-open in April 2020. The ramp is closed as a part of an ongoing Outer Loop widening project that’s scheduled for completion in late fall 2021. A total of 1.44 miles of southbound I-695, the Outer Loop, are being widened and reconstructed between Baltimore National Pike and Frederick Road.
The work includes new bridges over I-695 at Edmondson Avenue and Ingleside Avenue, new retaining walls and noise barriers, and the widening of the roadway to provide four continuous through lanes for traffic with auxiliary lanes, and pavement to allow for an additional future managed lane.
The total project cost is $105.4 million, according to the State Highway Administration website.