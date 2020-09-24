Catonsville residents oppose proposed town houses over flooding concerns

That’s a big reason why he and others sat in on a recent virtual conference held by the Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections regarding a proposed project for 41 single-garage town house units to be built on a 6.68-acre wooded lot behind Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5745 Edmondson Ave. The project by Baltimore County-based Gaylord Brooks Realty Co. would be less than a mile from Gorey’s Overbrook Road home.