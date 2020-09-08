Halethorpe residents oppose Dunkin’ Donuts development near historic landmark

Otis Collins, 60, has lived in Halethorpe for nearly 25 years.
Fifteen of those years have been dedicated to preserving the Halethorpe Civic Center, a community and recreation facility at 1900 Northeast Ave. that once served as the only school for Black children during the time of segregation in Halethorpe.
Established in 1924, the former schoolhouse sits along a narrow road off Washington Boulevard.
Neighboring the one-story brick building is a bus stop, a playground, residences and a vacant lot where an abandoned house once stood.
In April 2019, the Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections (PAI) approved a development project that will turn the lot into a Dunkin’ Donuts at 4301 Washington Blvd., 1/10 of a mile from the historic Halethorpe Colored School.
The school is the oldest surviving and most intact Rosenwald School in Baltimore County (more than 5,000 Rosenwald schools, shops, and teacher homes were built mainly for the education of Black children in the South in the early 20th century), and one of only a few that remain standing in the county today.
The project, which includes a single lane drive-through and two parking spaces, will be built on a .31-acre lot that is accessible from Northeast Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
Collins, who is president of the Halethorpe Civic League, opposes the project.
In a letter to the People’s Counsel of Baltimore County, he wrote that the approved project is incompatible with the venerable neighborhood; will generate problematic traffic access, congestion and flow; is in an established residential area, and is adjacent to a registered landmark.
He expressed that the community felt wronged because it was not given fair notice or an opportunity to be heard.
“We are a little disappointed in Baltimore County,” he said. “They could have been more transparent in communicating with us.”
In February, PAI stamped its Final Development Plan approval of the project, however, Collins said he did not learn about it until April.
The original plan for the lot was to build an ice cream store or other retail, which the community supported. However, the store was never built and the lot remains vacant.
In July, Michael Mallinoff, director of PAI, wrote a letter to Baltimore Land Design Group Inc., an independent civil engineering company based in Hunt Valley, stating that the project does not conform with the parking requirements under county zoning regulations. The proposed project must go before a Baltimore County Administrative Law judge to determine whether or not granting zoning variance relief is appropriate within the context of county regulations.
Granting relief, he wrote, includes a public hearing that will be advertised, with the property being posted with notice of time and place for the hearing.
Harry Doughty Sr., 66, is a community leader for the Halethorpe Civic League who has lived in Halethorpe for nearly four decades. His home at 4209 Washington Blvd. is about 40 feet from where the project is expected to be built.
Based on a diagram, the menu screen will be facing his house, forcing him to hear the noise from the drive-through.
“From the beginning, we did not have any input at all from the project and that seemed like they tried to slight us,” he said.
He pointed out that there are two other Dunkin’ Donuts nearby — one at 5648 Southwestern Blvd. and another at 3597 Washington Blvd. — both of which are about a mile from his home.
Adrienne Shevchuk, 35, a community leader for the civic league, has lived in Halethorpe for three years. She and her husband live on Northeast Avenue across the street from the playground and down the street from the center.
Shevchuk said the lot is on a dangerous intersection that could lead to serious accidents.
“Adding a drive-through to this weird intersection is going to make it a lot less safe,” she said. “There is a bus stop and a crosswalk and kids come through a lot [on that side] of the street. It is going to make it unsafe for kids who want to play on the playground.”
Alliance Marketing Partners, the marketing agency for Dunkin’ Donuts did not respond to requests for comment.
Councilman Tom Quirk, who represents District 1, which includes Halethorpe, said he supports the community and would like for there to be a public hearing.
Collins, Doughty, Shevchuk and other members of the community have banded together to push back against the construction of the project in their neighborhood.
So far, they have drafted an electronic petition, gone door to door to collect signatures and have written letters to PAI.
Currently, they are awaiting a public hearing where they can voice their concerns.
Collins said he believes it is important to protect the center because it is a tangible reminder of how far the community has come.
“[The center] is a community gathering place where we can go and bring people from the community together to discuss issues and figure out what we need to do when we feel threatened,” he said. “It reminds us that this is an institution that provided a foundation for the education of Black children when the country did not want to educate its Black children.
“Each time I walk through the door that sentiment is there for me, and it gives me the energy and drive to want to push forward.”