Session with DeRay Mckesson, Catonsville students prompts group to make new push for racial inclusion

“We were very interested in continuing to support and promote the idea of the Black Lives Matter movement along with an interest in creating a welcoming and diverse atmosphere in the giving circle,” she said. “We felt that it might be the perfect meeting of ideas — not only does [Catonsville Youth for Black Lives Matter] support the movement, [but] it supports our community, it supports our young people and creates that welcoming basis for what we hope will be a diverse community in Catonsville.”