Catonsville & Arbutus area crime log for Jan. 25-31

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:
Washington Boulevard, 3600 block, 21227. 11:19 a.m. Jan. 31. An individual was arrested for damaging a vehicle that was occupied.
Courtney Road, 900 block, 21227. 9:36 a.m. Jan. 31. A suspect entered a location and removed several electronic items.
Washington Boulevard, 3600 block, 21227. 8:44 a.m. Jan. 31. An armed subject was stopped for shoplifting and then threatened an associate. The subject left the location prior to officers arriving.
Fenor Road, 4400 block, 21227. 1:01 p.m. Jan. 29. An unknown person attempted to assault a victim and then left the scene. The victim was not injured.
Linden Avenue, 1300 block, 21227. 10:39 a.m. Jan. 29. An unknown suspect broke into a location and stole a cash drawer.
Hollins Ferry Road, 3900 block, 21227. 1:09 a.m. Jan. 29. A group of unknown suspects assaulted a victim and stole personal items. The suspects have not yet been identified.
Frances Avenue, 1300 block, 21227. 5:21 a.m. Jan. 28. An armed suspect entered a business, went behind the counter and removed money from both registers. The suspect fled on foot.
McDowell Lane, 4200 block, 21227. 12 p.m. Jan. 27. Two unknown suspects gained entry into a location through a window. No items were stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 3500 block, 21227. 11:35 a.m. Jan. 27. A suspect attempted to assault an employee at the business and was arrested.
Anne Arundel St. and Oak Grove Avenue, 21227, 2:18 p.m. Jan. 25. A suspect attempted to gain entry into a storage area by damaging a metal door.
Rambling Oaks Way, unit block, 21228. 11:43 a.m. Jan. 25. An unknown subject threatened a victim and ran from the location prior to officials arriving.